Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:52 AM

3532 Antilles Drive

3532 Antilles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3532 Antilles Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bath house. Carpet, laminate wood floors Appliances including gas range, DW, disposal, refrigerator with ice maker, full size stack washer and dryer. Granite counter tops and backsplash. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Bathrooms with ceramic tile surround and flooring in hall bath. Thermal insulated replacement windows. Thermal insulated vinyl clad sliding door out to fenced in backyard. Garage door opener for front entry 2 car garage. 2 inch faux wood blinds. Security alarm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 Antilles Drive have any available units?
3532 Antilles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 Antilles Drive have?
Some of 3532 Antilles Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 Antilles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3532 Antilles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 Antilles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3532 Antilles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3532 Antilles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3532 Antilles Drive offers parking.
Does 3532 Antilles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3532 Antilles Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 Antilles Drive have a pool?
No, 3532 Antilles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3532 Antilles Drive have accessible units?
No, 3532 Antilles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 Antilles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3532 Antilles Drive has units with dishwashers.

