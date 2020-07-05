3531 Bonita Vista Circle, Mesquite, TX 75150 Town East Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-1ca home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3531 Bonita Vista Cir have any available units?
3531 Bonita Vista Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 Bonita Vista Cir have?
Some of 3531 Bonita Vista Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 Bonita Vista Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3531 Bonita Vista Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 Bonita Vista Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3531 Bonita Vista Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3531 Bonita Vista Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3531 Bonita Vista Cir offers parking.
Does 3531 Bonita Vista Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3531 Bonita Vista Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 Bonita Vista Cir have a pool?
No, 3531 Bonita Vista Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3531 Bonita Vista Cir have accessible units?
No, 3531 Bonita Vista Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 Bonita Vista Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3531 Bonita Vista Cir has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)