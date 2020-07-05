All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3527 La Prada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3527 La Prada Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3527 La Prada Drive

3527 La Prada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3527 La Prada Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BDR, 1 and half bath with rear detached 2 car garage near Dallas Athletic Club!!! Fresh Paint, Newer Carpet! Ample Parking. Driveway in Front, Rear detached 2 Car Garage with alley access! 3 spacious Bedrooms, Master has its own half bath! 2 Living Areas Plus a Gorgeous Sunroom! Spacious Kitchen with Gas Cooking, Tiled Backsplash, Tons of Cabinet and Counter space! Breakfast Nook or Dining Room with French Doors leading to Light and Bright Sunroom! Large Fenced Backyard! Clean and Move-In Ready!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3527 La Prada Drive have any available units?
3527 La Prada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3527 La Prada Drive have?
Some of 3527 La Prada Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3527 La Prada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3527 La Prada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3527 La Prada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3527 La Prada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3527 La Prada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3527 La Prada Drive offers parking.
Does 3527 La Prada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3527 La Prada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3527 La Prada Drive have a pool?
No, 3527 La Prada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3527 La Prada Drive have accessible units?
No, 3527 La Prada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3527 La Prada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3527 La Prada Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District