3527 La Prada Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 BDR, 1 and half bath with rear detached 2 car garage near Dallas Athletic Club!!! Fresh Paint, Newer Carpet! Ample Parking. Driveway in Front, Rear detached 2 Car Garage with alley access! 3 spacious Bedrooms, Master has its own half bath! 2 Living Areas Plus a Gorgeous Sunroom! Spacious Kitchen with Gas Cooking, Tiled Backsplash, Tons of Cabinet and Counter space! Breakfast Nook or Dining Room with French Doors leading to Light and Bright Sunroom! Large Fenced Backyard! Clean and Move-In Ready!!!