Mesquite, TX
3516 Beth Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:33 AM

3516 Beth Drive

3516 Beth Drive · No Longer Available
Mesquite
Location

3516 Beth Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Beth Drive have any available units?
3516 Beth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Beth Drive have?
Some of 3516 Beth Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Beth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Beth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Beth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Beth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3516 Beth Drive offer parking?
No, 3516 Beth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Beth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Beth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Beth Drive have a pool?
No, 3516 Beth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Beth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3516 Beth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Beth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Beth Drive has units with dishwashers.

