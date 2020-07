Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 2-story home on corner lot with HUGE backyard and covered patio. Wood laminate floors in living & dining room. Ceramic tile in breakfast, kitchen, & baths and new paint throughout. Stainless gas range in kitchen and beautiful mosaic tile blacksplash to compliment white cabinets and granite counters. Large and spacious bedrooms are up. This home is very close to Eastfield College & has easy and quick access to I-30, 635, George Bush, & Hwy 80, and near shopping.