3425 Dublin Trail
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:23 PM
3425 Dublin Trail
3425 Dublin Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
3425 Dublin Trail, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice clean very spacious 2 stories house. Tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. All room are on the second floor. Quite neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3425 Dublin Trail have any available units?
3425 Dublin Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3425 Dublin Trail have?
Some of 3425 Dublin Trail's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3425 Dublin Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Dublin Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Dublin Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Dublin Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 3425 Dublin Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Dublin Trail offers parking.
Does 3425 Dublin Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Dublin Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Dublin Trail have a pool?
No, 3425 Dublin Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Dublin Trail have accessible units?
No, 3425 Dublin Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Dublin Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Dublin Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
