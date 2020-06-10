Single story updated brick home with laminate flooring in Living area and hallway. Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and updated bathrooms. Master bedroom has half bath. Built in book case in second bedroom. Nice covered patio with big yard. Two car garage with full size washer & dryer connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3408 Antilles Drive have any available units?
3408 Antilles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Antilles Drive have?
Some of 3408 Antilles Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Antilles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Antilles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.