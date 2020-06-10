All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated February 14 2020

3408 Antilles Drive

3408 Antilles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Antilles Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

Single story updated brick home with laminate flooring in Living area and hallway. Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and updated bathrooms. Master bedroom has half bath. Built in book case in second bedroom. Nice covered patio with big yard. Two car garage with full size washer & dryer connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Antilles Drive have any available units?
3408 Antilles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 Antilles Drive have?
Some of 3408 Antilles Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Antilles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Antilles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Antilles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Antilles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3408 Antilles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Antilles Drive offers parking.
Does 3408 Antilles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Antilles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Antilles Drive have a pool?
No, 3408 Antilles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Antilles Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Antilles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Antilles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Antilles Drive has units with dishwashers.

