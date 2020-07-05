3408 Antilles Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single story updated brick home with laminate flooring in Living area and hallway. Ceramic tile floor in kitchen and updated bathrooms. Master bedroom has half bath. Built in book case in second bedroom. Nice covered patio with big yard. Two car garage with full size washer & dryer connections.