All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3325 Sidney Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3325 Sidney Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3325 Sidney Dr.

3325 Sidney Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3325 Sidney Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6dc03f301c ----
Cozy Home with new paint
Window Coverings
Driveway
Large backyard
Central/Air Heating

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Sidney Dr. have any available units?
3325 Sidney Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 3325 Sidney Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Sidney Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Sidney Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Sidney Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3325 Sidney Dr. offer parking?
No, 3325 Sidney Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Sidney Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Sidney Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Sidney Dr. have a pool?
No, 3325 Sidney Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Sidney Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3325 Sidney Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Sidney Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Sidney Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Sidney Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3325 Sidney Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District