All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3314 Caracas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3314 Caracas Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:18 PM

3314 Caracas Drive

3314 Caracas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3314 Caracas Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated home, move-in ready! No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 Caracas Drive have any available units?
3314 Caracas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 3314 Caracas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Caracas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Caracas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3314 Caracas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3314 Caracas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3314 Caracas Drive offers parking.
Does 3314 Caracas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 Caracas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Caracas Drive have a pool?
No, 3314 Caracas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Caracas Drive have accessible units?
No, 3314 Caracas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Caracas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 Caracas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 Caracas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3314 Caracas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District