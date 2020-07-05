All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM

3306 Manchester Drive

3306 Manchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3306 Manchester Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
carpet
oven
Spacious 2 bedroom house easy access to 635. Huge living open to kitchen, 2 big bed rooms with 2 full bath. Granite countertop, Brand new carpet. NO PETS allowed. income need to be at least 4 times of rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Manchester Drive have any available units?
3306 Manchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 Manchester Drive have?
Some of 3306 Manchester Drive's amenities include granite counters, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Manchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Manchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Manchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3306 Manchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3306 Manchester Drive offer parking?
No, 3306 Manchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3306 Manchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3306 Manchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Manchester Drive have a pool?
No, 3306 Manchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Manchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 3306 Manchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Manchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 Manchester Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

