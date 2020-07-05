Spacious 2 bedroom house easy access to 635. Huge living open to kitchen, 2 big bed rooms with 2 full bath. Granite countertop, Brand new carpet. NO PETS allowed. income need to be at least 4 times of rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3306 Manchester Drive have any available units?
3306 Manchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 Manchester Drive have?
Some of 3306 Manchester Drive's amenities include granite counters, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Manchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Manchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.