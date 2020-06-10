All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:05 PM

323 Saffron Circle

Location

323 Saffron Circle, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Saffron Circle have any available units?
323 Saffron Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Saffron Circle have?
Some of 323 Saffron Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Saffron Circle currently offering any rent specials?
323 Saffron Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Saffron Circle pet-friendly?
No, 323 Saffron Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 323 Saffron Circle offer parking?
No, 323 Saffron Circle does not offer parking.
Does 323 Saffron Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Saffron Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Saffron Circle have a pool?
No, 323 Saffron Circle does not have a pool.
Does 323 Saffron Circle have accessible units?
No, 323 Saffron Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Saffron Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Saffron Circle has units with dishwashers.

