Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:17 AM

3201 Wichita Drive

3201 Wichita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3201 Wichita Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Wichita Drive have any available units?
3201 Wichita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Wichita Drive have?
Some of 3201 Wichita Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Wichita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Wichita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Wichita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Wichita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Wichita Drive offer parking?
No, 3201 Wichita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Wichita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Wichita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Wichita Drive have a pool?
No, 3201 Wichita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Wichita Drive have accessible units?
No, 3201 Wichita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Wichita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Wichita Drive has units with dishwashers.

