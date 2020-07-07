All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3155 Wichita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3155 Wichita Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:03 AM

3155 Wichita Drive

3155 Wichita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3155 Wichita Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is currently located in Mesquite TX. This home comes with 1584 SqFt of living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Wichita Drive have any available units?
3155 Wichita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3155 Wichita Drive have?
Some of 3155 Wichita Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Wichita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Wichita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Wichita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3155 Wichita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3155 Wichita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3155 Wichita Drive offers parking.
Does 3155 Wichita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3155 Wichita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Wichita Drive have a pool?
No, 3155 Wichita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3155 Wichita Drive have accessible units?
No, 3155 Wichita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Wichita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Wichita Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District