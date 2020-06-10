All apartments in Mesquite
3151 Wichita Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:35 PM

3151 Wichita Drive

3151 Wichita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3151 Wichita Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. (*NOTE: This home has a pool, resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee.) Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 Wichita Drive have any available units?
3151 Wichita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 3151 Wichita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3151 Wichita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 Wichita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3151 Wichita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3151 Wichita Drive offer parking?
No, 3151 Wichita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3151 Wichita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3151 Wichita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 Wichita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3151 Wichita Drive has a pool.
Does 3151 Wichita Drive have accessible units?
No, 3151 Wichita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 Wichita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3151 Wichita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3151 Wichita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3151 Wichita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

