Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1755 SqFt of living space. Large living room with built in. Kitchen with great countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious rooms throughout. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3110 Berkshire Drive have any available units?
3110 Berkshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 3110 Berkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Berkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.