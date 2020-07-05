All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated August 5 2019

3110 Berkshire Drive

Location

3110 Berkshire Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1755 SqFt of living space. Large living room with built in. Kitchen with great countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious rooms throughout. Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Berkshire Drive have any available units?
3110 Berkshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 3110 Berkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Berkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Berkshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3110 Berkshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3110 Berkshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Berkshire Drive offers parking.
Does 3110 Berkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Berkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Berkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 3110 Berkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3110 Berkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3110 Berkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Berkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Berkshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 Berkshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3110 Berkshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

