All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 3104 Caribou Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
3104 Caribou Court
Last updated December 11 2019 at 3:56 AM

3104 Caribou Court

3104 Caribou Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3104 Caribou Court, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Caribou Court have any available units?
3104 Caribou Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Caribou Court have?
Some of 3104 Caribou Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Caribou Court currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Caribou Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Caribou Court pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Caribou Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3104 Caribou Court offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Caribou Court offers parking.
Does 3104 Caribou Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Caribou Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Caribou Court have a pool?
No, 3104 Caribou Court does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Caribou Court have accessible units?
No, 3104 Caribou Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Caribou Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3104 Caribou Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District