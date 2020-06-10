3000 Walnut Ridge Lane

Newly Renovated, Corner Lot Beautiful Home built in 2006! Open floor plan,spacious Kitchen, Huge Family Room, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Close to Schools, Churches, Shopping, Parks and Freeways. Come and See to appreciate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
