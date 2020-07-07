All apartments in Mesquite
2917 Meadowlark Drive
2917 Meadowlark Drive

2917 Meadowlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2917 Meadowlark Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Not your ordinary rental!! Available 4-4-2019 Built in 2000, this home has an open concept floor plan & has been recently updated and is move in ready. Load up the moving van! Fresh neutral paint inside. New flooring throughout. New tile in Kitchen and bathrooms. New designer blinds. Replaced air conditioner,hot water heater & garage door opener in 2018. Convenient location near 635 and I-30.
landlord leasing requirements are as follows: no evictions, no late rental payments in last 12 months & 600 minimum credit score. No section 8 will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 Meadowlark Drive have any available units?
2917 Meadowlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 Meadowlark Drive have?
Some of 2917 Meadowlark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 Meadowlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2917 Meadowlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 Meadowlark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2917 Meadowlark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2917 Meadowlark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2917 Meadowlark Drive offers parking.
Does 2917 Meadowlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 Meadowlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 Meadowlark Drive have a pool?
No, 2917 Meadowlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2917 Meadowlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2917 Meadowlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 Meadowlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 Meadowlark Drive has units with dishwashers.

