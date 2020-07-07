2917 Meadowlark Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Not your ordinary rental!! Available 4-4-2019 Built in 2000, this home has an open concept floor plan & has been recently updated and is move in ready. Load up the moving van! Fresh neutral paint inside. New flooring throughout. New tile in Kitchen and bathrooms. New designer blinds. Replaced air conditioner,hot water heater & garage door opener in 2018. Convenient location near 635 and I-30.

landlord leasing requirements are as follows: no evictions, no late rental payments in last 12 months & 600 minimum credit score. No section 8 will be considered.