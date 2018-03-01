Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 30
2847 Linhaven Dr
2847 Linhaven Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2847 Linhaven Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View this Mesquite home today! - Home is rent ready! Call to see today!
(RLNE4692521)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2847 Linhaven Dr have any available units?
2847 Linhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 2847 Linhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2847 Linhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2847 Linhaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2847 Linhaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2847 Linhaven Dr offer parking?
No, 2847 Linhaven Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2847 Linhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2847 Linhaven Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2847 Linhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 2847 Linhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2847 Linhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 2847 Linhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2847 Linhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2847 Linhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2847 Linhaven Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2847 Linhaven Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
