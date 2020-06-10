Rent Calculator
2840 Island Wren Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2840 Island Wren Drive
2840 Island Wren Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2840 Island Wren Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED in this freshly painted move-in ready home. Easy access to all major highways. Schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive have any available units?
2840 Island Wren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2840 Island Wren Drive have?
Some of 2840 Island Wren Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2840 Island Wren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Island Wren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Island Wren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2840 Island Wren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Island Wren Drive offers parking.
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 Island Wren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive have a pool?
No, 2840 Island Wren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive have accessible units?
No, 2840 Island Wren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 Island Wren Drive has units with dishwashers.
