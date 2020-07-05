All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2840 Island Wren Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2840 Island Wren Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2840 Island Wren Drive

2840 Island Wren Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2840 Island Wren Dr, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the quiet Falcon's Lair Sub-Division, this freshly painted move-in ready Lease offers Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Easy access to all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Island Wren Drive have any available units?
2840 Island Wren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 Island Wren Drive have?
Some of 2840 Island Wren Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Island Wren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Island Wren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Island Wren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2840 Island Wren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2840 Island Wren Drive offers parking.
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2840 Island Wren Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive have a pool?
No, 2840 Island Wren Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive have accessible units?
No, 2840 Island Wren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2840 Island Wren Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District