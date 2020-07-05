2840 Island Wren Dr, Mesquite, TX 75181 Falcons Lair
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled in the quiet Falcon's Lair Sub-Division, this freshly painted move-in ready Lease offers Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Easy access to all major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2840 Island Wren Drive have any available units?
2840 Island Wren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 Island Wren Drive have?
Some of 2840 Island Wren Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Island Wren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Island Wren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.