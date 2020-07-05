All apartments in Mesquite
2827 Eagle Pass
2827 Eagle Pass

2827 Eagle Pass · No Longer Available
Location

2827 Eagle Pass, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Texas Home Featuring Amazing Curb Appeal
Featuring sparkling pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,720 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be a

(RLNE5230065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2827 Eagle Pass have any available units?
2827 Eagle Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2827 Eagle Pass have?
Some of 2827 Eagle Pass's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2827 Eagle Pass currently offering any rent specials?
2827 Eagle Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2827 Eagle Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 2827 Eagle Pass is pet friendly.
Does 2827 Eagle Pass offer parking?
Yes, 2827 Eagle Pass offers parking.
Does 2827 Eagle Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2827 Eagle Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2827 Eagle Pass have a pool?
Yes, 2827 Eagle Pass has a pool.
Does 2827 Eagle Pass have accessible units?
No, 2827 Eagle Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 2827 Eagle Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2827 Eagle Pass has units with dishwashers.

