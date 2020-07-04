Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2824 Miller Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2824 Miller Place
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:52 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2824 Miller Place
2824 Miller Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2824 Miller Place, Mesquite, TX 75150
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- This property has just been updated with new hardwood flooring, carpet and interior paint. Home also includes a wood burning fireplace and sunroom.
(RLNE2773872)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2824 Miller Place have any available units?
2824 Miller Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2824 Miller Place have?
Some of 2824 Miller Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2824 Miller Place currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Miller Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Miller Place pet-friendly?
No, 2824 Miller Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 2824 Miller Place offer parking?
No, 2824 Miller Place does not offer parking.
Does 2824 Miller Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 Miller Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Miller Place have a pool?
No, 2824 Miller Place does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Miller Place have accessible units?
No, 2824 Miller Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Miller Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 Miller Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Similar Pages
Mesquite 1 Bedrooms
Mesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with Parking
Mesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Towne Crossing
Apartments Near Colleges
Eastfield College
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District