2818 Brookway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3-2-2 updated Mesquite home, fresh paint, updated flooring throughout, pretty eat-in kitchen, pantry, breakfast bar, spacious living room, wall of windows overlooking the backyard, pretty brick gas fireplace, decorative lighting, cozy master suite, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, large walk in closet, split bedrooms, ceiling fans, tiled entry, updated bath, separate full size utility area, recent 4 ton Lennox HVAC unit & duct work, big open backyard. Open House Saturday April 13 from 11:00am to 12:30pm. Please no pets & no Section 8.