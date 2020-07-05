All apartments in Mesquite
2818 Brookway Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:04 AM

2818 Brookway Drive

2818 Brookway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Brookway Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3-2-2 updated Mesquite home, fresh paint, updated flooring throughout, pretty eat-in kitchen, pantry, breakfast bar, spacious living room, wall of windows overlooking the backyard, pretty brick gas fireplace, decorative lighting, cozy master suite, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, large walk in closet, split bedrooms, ceiling fans, tiled entry, updated bath, separate full size utility area, recent 4 ton Lennox HVAC unit & duct work, big open backyard. Open House Saturday April 13 from 11:00am to 12:30pm. Please no pets & no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Brookway Drive have any available units?
2818 Brookway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Brookway Drive have?
Some of 2818 Brookway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Brookway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Brookway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Brookway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Brookway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2818 Brookway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Brookway Drive offers parking.
Does 2818 Brookway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Brookway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Brookway Drive have a pool?
No, 2818 Brookway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Brookway Drive have accessible units?
No, 2818 Brookway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Brookway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 Brookway Drive has units with dishwashers.

