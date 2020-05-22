All apartments in Mesquite
2814 Viva Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2814 Viva Drive

2814 Viva Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Viva Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Town East Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 Viva Drive have any available units?
2814 Viva Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 Viva Drive have?
Some of 2814 Viva Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 Viva Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Viva Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Viva Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2814 Viva Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2814 Viva Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Viva Drive offers parking.
Does 2814 Viva Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Viva Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Viva Drive have a pool?
No, 2814 Viva Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Viva Drive have accessible units?
No, 2814 Viva Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Viva Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2814 Viva Drive has units with dishwashers.

