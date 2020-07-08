Rent Calculator
Mesquite, TX
2814 Anchor Drive
Last updated May 8 2020
2814 Anchor Drive
2814 Anchor Drive
No Longer Available
2814 Anchor Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
parking
Updated home with large yard, move-in ready. No section 8.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2814 Anchor Drive have any available units?
2814 Anchor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2814 Anchor Drive have?
Some of 2814 Anchor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2814 Anchor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2814 Anchor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 Anchor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2814 Anchor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 2814 Anchor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2814 Anchor Drive offers parking.
Does 2814 Anchor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 Anchor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 Anchor Drive have a pool?
No, 2814 Anchor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2814 Anchor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2814 Anchor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 Anchor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2814 Anchor Drive has units with dishwashers.
