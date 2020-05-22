All apartments in Mesquite
Location

2812 Bamboo Street, Mesquite, TX 75150
Town East Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEW monthly move in concession off of the base rent of $1515 if approved on or before Jan.31st 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $65 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1450..

A charming home 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 Bamboo Street have any available units?
2812 Bamboo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 Bamboo Street have?
Some of 2812 Bamboo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 Bamboo Street currently offering any rent specials?
2812 Bamboo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 Bamboo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 Bamboo Street is pet friendly.
Does 2812 Bamboo Street offer parking?
Yes, 2812 Bamboo Street offers parking.
Does 2812 Bamboo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 Bamboo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 Bamboo Street have a pool?
No, 2812 Bamboo Street does not have a pool.
Does 2812 Bamboo Street have accessible units?
No, 2812 Bamboo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 Bamboo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 Bamboo Street does not have units with dishwashers.

