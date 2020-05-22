2812 Bamboo Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the base rent of $1515 if approved on or before Jan.31st 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $65 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1450..



A charming home 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.