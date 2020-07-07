2805 Hillside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system pet friendly

Amazing 2-story 5/2.5/2 in Mesquite Ready For The Holidays! - Amazing 2-story 5/2.5/2 home ready for an immediate move in. Front entry opens to formal living and dining areas. Family living room offers corner WBFP and access to back yard. Open kitchen boasts tons of cabinets accented by stainless steel appliance package including stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave! Walk in pantry & utility room for added storage space. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master suite features walk in closet and spacious bathroom with updated vanity. Sprinkler system, alarm system, ceiling fans, washer & dryer set included and much more! Open patio with fenced backyard perfect for friends or family. Don't let this one slip by, schedule your appointment today by calling (214) 692-2240!



Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Smoking. No Section 8. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are non-warrantied items.



No Cats Allowed



