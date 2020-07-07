All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2805 Hillside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2805 Hillside Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2805 Hillside Drive

2805 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2805 Hillside Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pet friendly
Amazing 2-story 5/2.5/2 in Mesquite Ready For The Holidays! - Amazing 2-story 5/2.5/2 home ready for an immediate move in. Front entry opens to formal living and dining areas. Family living room offers corner WBFP and access to back yard. Open kitchen boasts tons of cabinets accented by stainless steel appliance package including stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave! Walk in pantry & utility room for added storage space. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master suite features walk in closet and spacious bathroom with updated vanity. Sprinkler system, alarm system, ceiling fans, washer & dryer set included and much more! Open patio with fenced backyard perfect for friends or family. Don't let this one slip by, schedule your appointment today by calling (214) 692-2240!

Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Smoking. No Section 8. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are non-warrantied items.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4571428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Hillside Drive have any available units?
2805 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Hillside Drive have?
Some of 2805 Hillside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Hillside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Hillside Drive offer parking?
No, 2805 Hillside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2805 Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 Hillside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Hillside Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 Hillside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Hillside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District