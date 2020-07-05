All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated November 18 2019 at 11:51 PM

2804 Island Wren Dr

2804 Island Wren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Island Wren Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beauty is a must see! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Mesquite. Home features hardwood floors, fireplace, 2 car garage, and all appliances including washer/dryer and a fridge! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hGY1WLpsVE&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

