Mesquite, TX
2802 Spiceberry Lane
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:27 AM

2802 Spiceberry Lane

2802 Spiceberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2802 Spiceberry Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home in Skyline area with 3 bed 2 bath and 2 garage.The home features a spacious living area and nice kitchen.Fresh paint,new carpet and it includes other updates as well.It also includes a large backyard for entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Spiceberry Lane have any available units?
2802 Spiceberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Spiceberry Lane have?
Some of 2802 Spiceberry Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Spiceberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Spiceberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Spiceberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2802 Spiceberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2802 Spiceberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Spiceberry Lane offers parking.
Does 2802 Spiceberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Spiceberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Spiceberry Lane have a pool?
No, 2802 Spiceberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Spiceberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2802 Spiceberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Spiceberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Spiceberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

