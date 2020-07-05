All apartments in Mesquite
2737 Blue Ridge Dr
2737 Blue Ridge Dr

2737 Blue Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2737 Blue Ridge Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent in Mesquite. Huge backyard. Pet are accepted on a case by case basis and will require a pet deposit. No Housing Vouchers accepted at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Blue Ridge Dr have any available units?
2737 Blue Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 2737 Blue Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Blue Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Blue Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2737 Blue Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2737 Blue Ridge Dr offer parking?
No, 2737 Blue Ridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2737 Blue Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2737 Blue Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Blue Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2737 Blue Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2737 Blue Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2737 Blue Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Blue Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 Blue Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2737 Blue Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2737 Blue Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.

