Mesquite, TX
2721 Driftwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2721 Driftwood Drive

2721 Driftwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2721 Driftwood Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming two bed, one bath home in the heart of Mesquite. Conveniently located near major highways, restaurants and shopping. This home is a must see and won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 Driftwood Drive have any available units?
2721 Driftwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 2721 Driftwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Driftwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 Driftwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2721 Driftwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2721 Driftwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2721 Driftwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2721 Driftwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 Driftwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 Driftwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2721 Driftwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2721 Driftwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2721 Driftwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 Driftwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 Driftwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 Driftwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 Driftwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

