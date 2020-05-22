All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2701 Rosewood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2701 Rosewood Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2701 Rosewood Dr.

2701 Rosewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2701 Rosewood Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7669d51011 ----
Wonderful Modern Style Home
Large Fenced Backyard w/Fire Pit
Single Car Garage
Updated Kitchen with Stove/Oven and Dishwasher
Laundry Room / Bonus Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Rosewood Dr. have any available units?
2701 Rosewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Rosewood Dr. have?
Some of 2701 Rosewood Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Rosewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Rosewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Rosewood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Rosewood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2701 Rosewood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Rosewood Dr. offers parking.
Does 2701 Rosewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Rosewood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Rosewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 2701 Rosewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Rosewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2701 Rosewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Rosewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Rosewood Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District