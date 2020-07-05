Rent Calculator
2625 Cumberland Dr
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:29 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2625 Cumberland Dr
2625 Cumberland Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2625 Cumberland Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ardorable 3-2 Home in Mesquite! - Home was updated in 2017! Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Perfect size backyard for entertaining!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4753971)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2625 Cumberland Dr have any available units?
2625 Cumberland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
Is 2625 Cumberland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2625 Cumberland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 Cumberland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2625 Cumberland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 2625 Cumberland Dr offer parking?
No, 2625 Cumberland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2625 Cumberland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2625 Cumberland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 Cumberland Dr have a pool?
No, 2625 Cumberland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2625 Cumberland Dr have accessible units?
No, 2625 Cumberland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 Cumberland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 Cumberland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2625 Cumberland Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2625 Cumberland Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
