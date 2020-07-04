All apartments in Mesquite
2622 Palisades Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2622 Palisades Place

2622 Palisades Place · No Longer Available
Location

2622 Palisades Place, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage home om Corner Lot. Easy access to major Highways, shopping places. Great location!
With the house is a Separate Office Shop for home base business. A must see. SECTION 8 WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Palisades Place have any available units?
2622 Palisades Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 Palisades Place have?
Some of 2622 Palisades Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Palisades Place currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Palisades Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Palisades Place pet-friendly?
No, 2622 Palisades Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2622 Palisades Place offer parking?
Yes, 2622 Palisades Place offers parking.
Does 2622 Palisades Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 Palisades Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Palisades Place have a pool?
No, 2622 Palisades Place does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Palisades Place have accessible units?
No, 2622 Palisades Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Palisades Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2622 Palisades Place has units with dishwashers.

