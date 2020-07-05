All apartments in Mesquite
2617 Greenland Drive
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:45 AM

2617 Greenland Drive

2617 Greenland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Greenland Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home with large yard, move-in ready. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Greenland Drive have any available units?
2617 Greenland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Greenland Drive have?
Some of 2617 Greenland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Greenland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Greenland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Greenland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Greenland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2617 Greenland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Greenland Drive offers parking.
Does 2617 Greenland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Greenland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Greenland Drive have a pool?
No, 2617 Greenland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Greenland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2617 Greenland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Greenland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Greenland Drive has units with dishwashers.

