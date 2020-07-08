2617 Brushy Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this gorgeous one story home located in Mesquite featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinetry and recessed lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring, tile and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!