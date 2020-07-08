All apartments in Mesquite
2617 Brushy Creek Trail

2617 Brushy Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Brushy Creek Trail, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this gorgeous one story home located in Mesquite featuring an open concept living and entertainment space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful white cabinetry and recessed lighting. Unwind in the spacious Master Suite, featuring a walk in closet, dual sinks, with garden tub and separate shower. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring, tile and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the over sized fenced backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Brushy Creek Trail have any available units?
2617 Brushy Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Brushy Creek Trail have?
Some of 2617 Brushy Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Brushy Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Brushy Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Brushy Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2617 Brushy Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2617 Brushy Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2617 Brushy Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 2617 Brushy Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Brushy Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Brushy Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 2617 Brushy Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Brushy Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 2617 Brushy Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Brushy Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Brushy Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

