Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:51 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2532 Red River Street
2532 Red River Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Mesquite
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $1,000
1 Bedrooms
Location
2532 Red River Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great Location.
Well maintained and Updated 3 bed 2 bath 2 carport with 1252 sf Half Duplex. Convenient to Town East Mall, Restaurants and entertainment. Come take a tour .. Wont Last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2532 Red River Street have any available units?
2532 Red River Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2532 Red River Street have?
Some of 2532 Red River Street's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2532 Red River Street currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Red River Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Red River Street pet-friendly?
No, 2532 Red River Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 2532 Red River Street offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Red River Street offers parking.
Does 2532 Red River Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Red River Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Red River Street have a pool?
No, 2532 Red River Street does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Red River Street have accessible units?
No, 2532 Red River Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Red River Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 Red River Street has units with dishwashers.
