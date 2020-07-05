All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated May 21 2019 at 7:53 AM

2529 Fulton Drive

2529 Fulton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2529 Fulton Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. The home is in the perfect location! It's minutes from Town East Mall, featuring stores such as Aldi, Domino's, Office Depot, Olive Garden, Razzoo's, 24-Hour Fitness, Michaels, Starbucks, Target, Sears, JCPenney and SO much more. It's a short drive from McKenzie Elementary School and McDonald Middle School. Stop by today!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Fulton Drive have any available units?
2529 Fulton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 Fulton Drive have?
Some of 2529 Fulton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Fulton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Fulton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Fulton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 Fulton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2529 Fulton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Fulton Drive offers parking.
Does 2529 Fulton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Fulton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Fulton Drive have a pool?
No, 2529 Fulton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Fulton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2529 Fulton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Fulton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 Fulton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

