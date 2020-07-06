Rent Calculator
250 Alexandria Street
250 Alexandria Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
250 Alexandria Dr, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SECTION 8 ACCEPTED! Fresh interior paint, NEW carpet, NEW wood look flooring, NEW ceiling fans & lighting features, & Designer Counter tops in the kitchen. MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 250 Alexandria Street have any available units?
250 Alexandria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 250 Alexandria Street have?
Some of 250 Alexandria Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 250 Alexandria Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 Alexandria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Alexandria Street pet-friendly?
No, 250 Alexandria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 250 Alexandria Street offer parking?
Yes, 250 Alexandria Street offers parking.
Does 250 Alexandria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Alexandria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Alexandria Street have a pool?
No, 250 Alexandria Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 Alexandria Street have accessible units?
No, 250 Alexandria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Alexandria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Alexandria Street has units with dishwashers.
