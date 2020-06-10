Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home that comes with 1664 SqFt of living space. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and tile floors. Living room with carpet and fireplace. Spacious rooms throughout. Fenced back yard and garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2423 Mark Drive have any available units?
2423 Mark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2423 Mark Drive have?
Some of 2423 Mark Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 Mark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2423 Mark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.