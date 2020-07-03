All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

2421 Rimrock Trail

2421 Rimrock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Rimrock Trail, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Rimrock Trail have any available units?
2421 Rimrock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 Rimrock Trail have?
Some of 2421 Rimrock Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Rimrock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Rimrock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Rimrock Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Rimrock Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2421 Rimrock Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Rimrock Trail offers parking.
Does 2421 Rimrock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Rimrock Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Rimrock Trail have a pool?
No, 2421 Rimrock Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Rimrock Trail have accessible units?
No, 2421 Rimrock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Rimrock Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Rimrock Trail has units with dishwashers.

