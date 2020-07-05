All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2414 Mark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2414 Mark Drive
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

2414 Mark Drive

2414 Mark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2414 Mark Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Mark Drive have any available units?
2414 Mark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 2414 Mark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Mark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Mark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2414 Mark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2414 Mark Drive offer parking?
No, 2414 Mark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Mark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Mark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Mark Drive have a pool?
No, 2414 Mark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Mark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2414 Mark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Mark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Mark Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2414 Mark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2414 Mark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District