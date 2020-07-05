All apartments in Mesquite
2409 Lovell Drive
Last updated December 30 2019 at 1:22 PM

2409 Lovell Drive

2409 Lovell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Lovell Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1728 SqFt of living space. Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Living room with fireplace. Fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Lovell Drive have any available units?
2409 Lovell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Lovell Drive have?
Some of 2409 Lovell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Lovell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Lovell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Lovell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Lovell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2409 Lovell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Lovell Drive offers parking.
Does 2409 Lovell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Lovell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Lovell Drive have a pool?
No, 2409 Lovell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Lovell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2409 Lovell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Lovell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Lovell Drive has units with dishwashers.

