All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2331 Highbank Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2331 Highbank Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:29 PM

2331 Highbank Drive

2331 Highbank Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2331 Highbank Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Highbank Drive have any available units?
2331 Highbank Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 Highbank Drive have?
Some of 2331 Highbank Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Highbank Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Highbank Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Highbank Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2331 Highbank Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2331 Highbank Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Highbank Drive offers parking.
Does 2331 Highbank Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 Highbank Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Highbank Drive have a pool?
No, 2331 Highbank Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Highbank Drive have accessible units?
No, 2331 Highbank Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Highbank Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 Highbank Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District