2312 Red River St

Location

2312 Red River St, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4df576a018 ----
2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex located minutes from dining and shopping. Don\'t delay, lease this today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

