All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2308 Bamboo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2308 Bamboo Street
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM

2308 Bamboo Street

2308 Bamboo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2308 Bamboo Street, Mesquite, TX 75150
Town East Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
COVENIENT ACCESS TO HWY, CLOSE TO MALLS, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC POOL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Bamboo Street have any available units?
2308 Bamboo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Bamboo Street have?
Some of 2308 Bamboo Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Bamboo Street currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Bamboo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Bamboo Street pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Bamboo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2308 Bamboo Street offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Bamboo Street offers parking.
Does 2308 Bamboo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Bamboo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Bamboo Street have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Bamboo Street has a pool.
Does 2308 Bamboo Street have accessible units?
No, 2308 Bamboo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Bamboo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Bamboo Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District