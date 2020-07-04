Rent Calculator
Mesquite, TX
2308 Bamboo Street
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:32 PM
2308 Bamboo Street
2308 Bamboo Street
Location
2308 Bamboo Street, Mesquite, TX 75150
Town East Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
COVENIENT ACCESS TO HWY, CLOSE TO MALLS, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC POOL!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2308 Bamboo Street have any available units?
2308 Bamboo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesquite, TX
.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesquite Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2308 Bamboo Street have?
Some of 2308 Bamboo Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2308 Bamboo Street currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Bamboo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Bamboo Street pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Bamboo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesquite
.
Does 2308 Bamboo Street offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Bamboo Street offers parking.
Does 2308 Bamboo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Bamboo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Bamboo Street have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Bamboo Street has a pool.
Does 2308 Bamboo Street have accessible units?
No, 2308 Bamboo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Bamboo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Bamboo Street has units with dishwashers.
