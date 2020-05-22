All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:33 AM

2305 Meadow Lane

2305 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Meadow Lane, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated half duplex with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 car garage. New paint, carpet, new light fixtures, new bathroom sinks, new shower, cozy fire place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Meadow Lane have any available units?
2305 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 2305 Meadow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2305 Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 2305 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 2305 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2305 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

