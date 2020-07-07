2305 Bayberry Dr

Amenities
This brick home on a great street will be rented quickly. You enter into a large living room with a vaulted ceiling and easy to clean ceramic tile. The kitchen has newer cabinets, stainless dishwasher & Stove, granite counter tops and an over sized double sink. Both bathrooms are remodeled!
The 3 main bedrooms have beautiful laminate wood flooring that is much easier to keep clean than carpet.
The light and bright BONUS ROOM can be used as a 4th bedroom or it can be an office, a kids playroom or a TV room. We can add a door and closet if you want to use it as a bedroom.
Enjoy outdoor entertaining in large covered outdoor room with a high ceiling and even a ceiling fan.
Ceiling fans & mini blinds provided. Washer/Dryer connections. We allow pets at $500 each + $20/month/pet rent. Stove & Fridge optional at $25 each or $40 for both.
______________________________________________________________________________
QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.
2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No multiple arrests in last 10 years.
3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.
5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON_OR_BEFORE_ move in.