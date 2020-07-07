All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2305 Bayberry Dr

2305 Bayberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Bayberry Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This brick home on a great street will be rented quickly. You enter into a large living room with a vaulted ceiling and easy to clean ceramic tile. The kitchen has newer cabinets, stainless dishwasher & Stove, granite counter tops and an over sized double sink. Both bathrooms are remodeled!

The 3 main bedrooms have beautiful laminate wood flooring that is much easier to keep clean than carpet.

The light and bright BONUS ROOM can be used as a 4th bedroom or it can be an office, a kids playroom or a TV room. We can add a door and closet if you want to use it as a bedroom.

Enjoy outdoor entertaining in large covered outdoor room with a high ceiling and even a ceiling fan.

Ceiling fans & mini blinds provided. Washer/Dryer connections. We allow pets at $500 each + $20/month/pet rent. Stove & Fridge optional at $25 each or $40 for both.

______________________________________________________________________________
QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.
2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No multiple arrests in last 10 years.
3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.
4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.
5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON_OR_BEFORE_ move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Bayberry Dr have any available units?
2305 Bayberry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Bayberry Dr have?
Some of 2305 Bayberry Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Bayberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Bayberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Bayberry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Bayberry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Bayberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Bayberry Dr offers parking.
Does 2305 Bayberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Bayberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Bayberry Dr have a pool?
No, 2305 Bayberry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Bayberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 2305 Bayberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Bayberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Bayberry Dr has units with dishwashers.

