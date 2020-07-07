2305 Bayberry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This brick home on a great street will be rented quickly. You enter into a large living room with a vaulted ceiling and easy to clean ceramic tile. The kitchen has newer cabinets, stainless dishwasher & Stove, granite counter tops and an over sized double sink. Both bathrooms are remodeled!



The 3 main bedrooms have beautiful laminate wood flooring that is much easier to keep clean than carpet.



The light and bright BONUS ROOM can be used as a 4th bedroom or it can be an office, a kids playroom or a TV room. We can add a door and closet if you want to use it as a bedroom.



Enjoy outdoor entertaining in large covered outdoor room with a high ceiling and even a ceiling fan.



Ceiling fans & mini blinds provided. Washer/Dryer connections. We allow pets at $500 each + $20/month/pet rent. Stove & Fridge optional at $25 each or $40 for both.



______________________________________________________________________________

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:

1. All adult occupants must fill out the rental application & supply proof of identity.

2. No Section 8. No Sex Offenders. No multiple arrests in last 10 years.

3. Gross Monthly Income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent.

4. No evictions or rental collections. Verifiable Rental History or double deposit.

5. Pay 1st Month Rent and full Security Deposit _ON_OR_BEFORE_ move in.